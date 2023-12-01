iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Plans $0.07 Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0682 per share on Thursday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBTJ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 144,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,416. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.