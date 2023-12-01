iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0627 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBTK traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,686. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.61% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

