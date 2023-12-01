iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,610. The company has a market capitalization of $69.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $20.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 49,275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,121,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,482,000 after buying an additional 7,107,485 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 1,942.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 421,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 400,647 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 356.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 284,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 222,372 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,889,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,787,000.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

