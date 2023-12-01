iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.38. The stock had a trading volume of 392,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,825. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.57. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

