iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.4853 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $110.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,956,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,149. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 103.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 283.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.