iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:USBF)

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.3135 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USBF traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.12. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 122. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.29. iShares USD Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $78.57 and a 1-year high of $86.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares USD Bond Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares USD Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 24.38% of iShares USD Bond Factor ETF worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (USBF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock USD Bond Factor index. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated Treasurys, securitized fixed income instruments, and high yield or investment grade corporate bonds. The index uses a proprietary factor model that selects bonds based on macroeconomic, quality, and value style factors.

