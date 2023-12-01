Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.45

Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 10367263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $759,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 165,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 110,620 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 77,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 9,314,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,363,000 after purchasing an additional 830,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 749.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 1,239,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,645 shares in the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

