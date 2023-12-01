JasmyCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $17.61 Million (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JasmyCoin has a market cap of $249.76 million and $17.61 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JasmyCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JasmyCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

JasmyCoin Token Profile

JasmyCoin launched on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,299,999,677 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JasmyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JasmyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JasmyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.