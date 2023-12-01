JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,719,800 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the October 31st total of 1,423,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
JD Logistics Price Performance
Shares of JD Logistics stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606. JD Logistics has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.37.
About JD Logistics
