John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 10,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $10,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,810,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $10,500.00.

On Monday, November 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $11,200.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

BFI stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,336. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.48 million for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of BurgerFi International from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BurgerFi International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

