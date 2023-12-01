Johnson Controls International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 19,207 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,963% compared to the average volume of 931 call options.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,897,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,537,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 405.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,251,000 after buying an additional 2,592,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,639,000 after buying an additional 2,286,227 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.89. 4,502,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average is $59.02. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.



Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

