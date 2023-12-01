Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kamada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kamada from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kamada Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kamada by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 645,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Kamada by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 76,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Kamada during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. 9,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.41 million, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.95. Kamada has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $5.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

Featured Articles

