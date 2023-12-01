Konnect Price Hits $0.0240 on Exchanges (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $49,325.66 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Konnect has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Konnect token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.

KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40219219/konnect%5Fwhite%5Fpaper%5Fv101.pdf)”

Konnect Token Trading

