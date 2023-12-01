Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.55

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 975853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 6.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 2.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 32.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

