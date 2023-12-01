Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Lamar Advertising has a dividend payout ratio of 95.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $7.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.8%.

Shares of LAMR stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,464. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.37. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAMR. StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

