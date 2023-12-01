Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.
Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Lamar Advertising has a dividend payout ratio of 95.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $7.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.8%.
Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of LAMR stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,464. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.37. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.40.
Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAMR. StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on LAMR
Lamar Advertising Company Profile
Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lamar Advertising
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- NetApp stock is about to hit 20-year highs
Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.