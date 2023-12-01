Lisk (LSK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $170.35 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003090 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $170.35 million and $6.97 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002184 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002050 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002837 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.