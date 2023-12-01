Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires 61,508 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,508 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,508 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,710. The firm has a market cap of $475.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $256.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.24 and a 200 day moving average of $237.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,961 shares of company stock valued at $19,629,361 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

