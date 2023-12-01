Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires 65,796 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 342.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,796 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.07% of PTC worth $12,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTC. Oppenheimer upgraded PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.62.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,277 shares of company stock valued at $763,367. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.44 and a 52 week high of $157.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.