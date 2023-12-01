Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys 27,788 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,788 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Albemarle worth $18,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 93,459.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,405,000 after purchasing an additional 853,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 21.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 532,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ALB traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.14. 910,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,681. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $293.01. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.37.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

