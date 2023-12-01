Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Cuts Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,532 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 34.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 224,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after buying an additional 57,003 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 5.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,331,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,997,000 after purchasing an additional 797,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,089,000 after purchasing an additional 31,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $40.42. 624,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.90.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

