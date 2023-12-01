Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $7.17 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,210. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

PayPal Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,691,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,149,736. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average of $61.95. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

