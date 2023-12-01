Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Raises Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 328.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 889,578 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging makes up approximately 1.3% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.38% of Graphic Packaging worth $27,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 369.6% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

NYSE GPK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 613,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,668. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.