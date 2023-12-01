Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for about 1.0% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.34. 267,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,628. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $162.72.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RSG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Republic Services

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.