Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 15,000 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA reduced its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties makes up about 1.9% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $13,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.4% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Bank of America cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.80. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $74.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.29%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

