Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 2,992 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Alphabet by 52.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,675,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,611,484. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.79 and a 200 day moving average of $129.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,356 shares of company stock valued at $23,396,929. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

