Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Trims Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA reduced its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. THOR Industries comprises about 2.2% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned 0.28% of THOR Industries worth $15,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.29. The company had a trading volume of 59,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,043. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $116.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THO. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

