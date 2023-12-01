Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Increases Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 206.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.5% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NUS traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. 100,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.19. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.09 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,699.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,225 shares in the company, valued at $602,699.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $272,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,225 shares in the company, valued at $658,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,400 shares of company stock worth $390,992. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

