Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $1.18 Million in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,019,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in LKQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 31,498 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 171,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,568. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.77. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

