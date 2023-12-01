Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New $587,000 Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $192,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $31,767.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,369.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $192,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

TNL traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.84. 218,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,229. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.25.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.64 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Travel + Leisure

About Travel + Leisure

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.