Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases 481,000 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481,000 shares during the quarter. Bloom Energy comprises about 0.3% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $14,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BE. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of BE stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. 1,358,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927,287. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $400.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $47,286.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,210.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

