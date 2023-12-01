Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes $827,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,813,550,000 after buying an additional 1,019,643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after buying an additional 254,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PGR traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.77. 482,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,896. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $164.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.74. The company has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.47.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,342 shares of company stock valued at $20,462,071 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

