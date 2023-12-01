London Co. of Virginia Cuts Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,542 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.56% of Ball worth $102,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 125,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 7.6% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 19.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 212,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after buying an additional 34,557 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ball by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 68,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

BALL traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.09. 414,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,197. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.96. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

