London Co. of Virginia Raises Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,852 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.70% of Trex worth $49,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Trex by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Trex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Trex by 23.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TREX traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.43. The company had a trading volume of 183,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,098. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.69. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TREX

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.