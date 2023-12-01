London Co. of Virginia Sells 10,958 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,958 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Visa were worth $84,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,961 shares of company stock worth $19,629,361. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of V traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.85. 1,718,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,993,425. The company has a market cap of $478.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
