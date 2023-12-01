London Co. of Virginia Sells 113,626 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,675,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 113,626 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.05% of Skyworks Solutions worth $185,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $98.21. 407,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,713. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.96.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.37%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,095.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,088 shares of company stock worth $2,269,636 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.