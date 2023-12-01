London Co. of Virginia Trims Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

London Co. of Virginia cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,060,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,463 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $239,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.67. The company had a trading volume of 199,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,803. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $159.76 and a 12-month high of $229.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.51.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total value of $166,023.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,885.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,627 shares of company stock worth $1,385,055. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

