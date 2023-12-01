Long Pond Capital LP Sells 153,091 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Long Pond Capital LP cut its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153,091 shares during the period. First Industrial Realty Trust comprises 1.6% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned 0.40% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $27,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.90. 329,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.02. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.37%.

FR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

About First Industrial Realty Trust



First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

