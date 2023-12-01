Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 633,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 24,086,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher Stansbury acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,570,000 shares of company stock worth $1,618,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 25.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 337,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 69,306 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 494,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 49,937 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $771,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 337,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 37,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 52.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

