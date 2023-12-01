MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.66

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.66 and last traded at $85.41, with a volume of 478821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.98.

MTSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total transaction of $715,952.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,896.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total transaction of $715,952.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,896.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $4,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,189.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,848 shares of company stock valued at $24,954,238 in the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after acquiring an additional 408,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,924,000 after acquiring an additional 527,451 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,635,000 after purchasing an additional 153,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

