Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,552,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580,121 shares during the period. Magnite comprises approximately 3.2% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.51% of Magnite worth $103,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Magnite by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,221,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,904 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the second quarter worth approximately $30,221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Magnite by 9,584.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,166 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,578,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,964,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after buying an additional 1,141,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 307,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,935. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $15.73.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Magnite had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $46,709.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,170.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stephens reduced their price target on Magnite from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

