Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Matrix Private Capital Group LLC

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,180. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.43 and a 12-month high of $230.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 84.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.16 and its 200 day moving average is $196.41.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MANH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.33.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Featured Articles

