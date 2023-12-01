MARBLEX Price Hits $0.63 on Exchanges (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $63.60 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 323,062,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,909,600 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 323,062,651 with 100,499,344.04898663 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.62660585 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,595,884.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

