MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.57

Shares of MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.57 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.61 ($0.01), with a volume of 22248946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

MAST Energy Developments Stock Down 41.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.62 million, a P/E ratio of -105.00 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78.

Insider Activity at MAST Energy Developments

In related news, insider Paul Venter sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £5,000 ($6,315.52). 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAST Energy Developments Company Profile

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

