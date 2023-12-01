Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 376 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 376 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,419,000 after purchasing an additional 219,892 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,150,426,000 after purchasing an additional 256,155 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $594.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,987. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $599.94. The company has a market cap of $263.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $569.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.04.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

