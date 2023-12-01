Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.58. 790,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,665. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $76.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.98. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

