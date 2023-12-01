Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,440,550,000 after acquiring an additional 101,439 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,988,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,558,000 after acquiring an additional 115,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,378,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.56. 508,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,949. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $293.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

