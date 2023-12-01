Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

VBR stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.44. 183,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,705. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

