Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.88 on Friday, reaching $221.14. The stock had a trading volume of 279,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,373. The company has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

