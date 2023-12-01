Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund accounts for about 0.8% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 621,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 775,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 149,904 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 104,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

DSU stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. 104,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,616. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.0911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

