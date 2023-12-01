Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Has $255,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 97,191 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,769,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,348,191.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,057,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,475. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,102,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,977,185. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.92%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

